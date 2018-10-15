25 nabbed for hoarding firecrackers during festive season

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police seized firecrackers worth Rs 36.57 lakh under 58 police station limits and arrested around 25 persons and filed 23 cases for illegal hoarding of firecrackers. The aim was to curb the unauthorised sale of firecrackers to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season.

“We have decided to continue conducting these raids in different localities in a bid to crackdown on illegal sale and stocking of fire crackers ahead of Diwali,” police said. Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu advised the traders not to sell fire crackers without any valid document issued by the district authorities.

The raids were conducted mainly in Tenali, Bapatla, Ponnuru, Chilakaluripeta, Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalli, Macherla, Piduguralla and other areas of the district. The SP cautioned the traders not to keep firecrackers stocks without permission from the revenue, fire and police departments.

He said if any trader/s sold firecrackers without proper licence, the police will take action against him/them. He said the traders also have to take adopt the safety measures prescribed by the Fire department to set up firecrackers outlets during the festive season.

Assuring people of keeping their names private, the SP told them to inform the authorities about illegal stocks of firecrackers in their respective areas.