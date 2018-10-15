Home States Andhra Pradesh

25 nabbed for hoarding firecrackers during festive season

The Guntur rural police seized firecrackers worth Rs 36.57 lakh under 58 police station limits and arrested around 25 persons and filed 23 cases for illegal hoarding of firecrackers.

Published: 15th October 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur rural police seized firecrackers worth Rs 36.57 lakh under 58 police station limits and arrested around 25 persons and filed 23 cases for illegal hoarding of firecrackers. The aim was to curb the unauthorised sale of firecrackers to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season.

“We have decided to continue conducting these raids in different localities in a bid to crackdown on illegal sale and stocking of fire crackers ahead of Diwali,” police said. Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu advised the traders not to sell fire crackers without any valid document issued by the district authorities. 

The raids were conducted mainly in Tenali, Bapatla, Ponnuru, Chilakaluripeta, Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalli, Macherla, Piduguralla and other areas of the district. The SP cautioned the traders not to keep firecrackers stocks without permission from the revenue, fire and police departments. 

He said if any trader/s sold firecrackers without proper licence, the police will take action against him/them. He said the traders also have to take adopt the safety measures prescribed by the Fire department to set up firecrackers outlets during the festive season. 
Assuring people of keeping their names private, the SP told them to inform the authorities about illegal stocks of firecrackers in their respective areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire crackers Hoarding Fire Crackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp