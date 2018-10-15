Damaged roads: Injured man loses leg due to spread of sepsis

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As road connectivity has been snapped due to cyclone Titli, an injured person could not be shifted to hospital and he was confined to his house for three days.

After he was admitted to hospital, the doctors advised amputation of leg immediately as sepsis had spread up to his hip joint. With no alternative, the victim got his leg removed at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Jogula Dileep Kumar of Birlangi village in Ichchapuram mandal was severely injured after he was mauled by a pack of wild boars on the village outskirts on Wednesday night while he was going to attend nature’s call.

The village was surrounded by floodwater and electrical poles and trees were uprooted, road connectivity has been cut off. He had to stay put in the village till Friday.

The family members with the support of villagers on Friday rushed him to a private hospital in Berhampur of Odisha.

The victim was later rushed to Berhampur hospital.