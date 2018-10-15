Rajnath Singh to visit Guntur amid TDP-BJP war of words

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the TDP is going hammer and tongs at the BJP, especially in the wake of I-T raids, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the State on Tuesday. The minister will also address a public meeting scheduled in Guntur, after unveiling the foundation plaque of the party’s state office being built in Mangalagiri.

According to BJP State vice-president T Naga Bhushanam, Singh will participate in the swearing in ceremony of the State president of the BJP SC Morcha, I Suneel. “He will visit Guntur and unveil the plaque of the new State office via remote link. He will later address a public meeting in Reddypalem near Inner Ring Road.” Party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana will preside over the ceremony.