Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy escapes unhurt as tyre punctures

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy escaped unhurt on Sunday morning when a tyre of the car in which he was travelling in got punctured near Korrayi Gate junction in Haripuram village in Mandasa police station limits. Sensing the jerks of the vehicle, the driver stopped the vehicle by hitting a nearby culvert.

Officials, including the security personnel following the minister in the convoy, rushed to the spot immediately.

Later, the minister continued his tour in another vehicle. Somireddy visited various villages in Mandasa and directed officials to expedite enumeration of crop loss in cyclone Titli.