Delay in infrastructural works at JNTU Engineering College troubles students

Despite the JNTU Engineering College at Narasaraopet holding stone laying ceremonies for new buildings and compound wall earlier this year, construction works for the same have not begun yet.

GUNTUR: Despite the JNTU Engineering College at Narasaraopet holding stone laying ceremonies for new buildings and compound wall earlier this year, construction works for the same have not begun yet.

The college, affiliated to the JNTU-K, has been functioning on the premises of  NBT & NVC College since 2017. However, the present campus will not be able to accommodate a new batch when the next academic year begins. Before moving to its present campus, the college was operating on the premises of AM Reddy Engineering College.

To resolve this issue, the government, in 2017, had allotted an 86-acre land, belonging to the APIIC, at Kakani village to the college administration. While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the new buildings back in February this year, Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao laid stone for the compound wall on September 28.

Presently, 900 youths are studying at the JNTU college and each batch has around 300 students. They complained that the campus’ close proximity to the main road was hindering their studies. “Noises of the bustling street and honking vehicles make it difficult for us to study, especially when examinations are around the corner. We urge the college administration to complete the construction works at the earliest,” students C Suresh and M Venkatesh said.

Commenting on the issue, V Ravindra, who is the director of infrastructural development, said survey stakes have been completed with assistance from revenue officials. Works for the compound wall will begin in a week and designs have been invited for blocks at an estimated `25 crore, he said.

