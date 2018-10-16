Fervour, gaiety mark Pushpaka Vimanam at Lord Venkateswara temple

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Gaiety marked the procession of ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ observed at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara as the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams entered the sixth day on Monday.

The processional deities mounted atop the flower bedecked palanquin was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets of the hill temple.

The garden wing of TTD embellished the palanquin. Thousands of devotees witnessed the colourful procession. Several quintals of aromatic flowers of various hues went into the making of the palanquin.

While the procession of Hanumantha Vahanam dominated the religious proceedings in the day it was followed by the procession of Gaja Vahanam in the night.