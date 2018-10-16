Pratibha Puraskar awardees to get a year more government service

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced one-year additional service to Pratibha Puraskar awardees who enter government services. “Unlike normal employees, those who have been awarded Pratibha Puraskaram and employed with the State government will be able to retire at the age of 61 years instead of 60,” he said while presenting APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskaralu to meritorious students in Ongole of Prakasam district on Monday.

Out of 7,100 awardees, 4,388 are girl students. Pointing out the same, the Chief Minister said he was extremely happy over the development. “Girls have proved themselves once again. Parents should realise that both boys and girls are same and If you ask me, I would say girls are better than boys and they take better care of their parents in the future,” he said and added the government is giving top priority to the education of girls.

Explaining the value of education and efforts to arm oneself with knowledge for better careers and future, Naidu said education will give happiness and create a better world. “I ask you not to work like a machine with regard to academics, but study with interest in a systematic manner. At the same time, focus on extracurricular activities, which will help you acquire all-round abilities,” he advised, while frowning upon the practice of some corporate educational institutes which make students study like machines. Citing an example of APJ Abdul Kalam and recalling his association with him, Naidu asked the people to get inspired by him and shine for the country. “We give you opportunities and it is up to you to take advantage of them and come up in life,” he said and expressed confidence that the students from the State can do wonders as they are better than others when it comes to English and technical education.

He recalled how his efforts in developing IT sector in the State has helped careers of thousands of technocrats and said he is proud that top earners in Silicon Valley in the US are Telugu people. “Anything is possible as long as we have a goal and strive to achieve it in a systematic manner,” Naiu said while sharing his vision to make the State a knowledge centre and innovation valley.

He said 81 lakh students in the State are the future of AP. Explaining the efforts put in by his government after the State bifurcation to improve opportunities on education and employment front despite non-cooperation from the Centre, Naidu said the AP has become number one in ‘ease of doing business’ and is striving to be top in the world to attract more investments to the State and creating more jobs.