Swine flu screening centres to come up at railway, bus stations in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Change in weather conditions are increasing the chances of spread of swine flu virus. As it is vacation time, many tourists are also worried as there are high chances of spread of virus. While all the hospitals have been alerted about the situation, additional swine flu screening centres are being set up at railway station and bus complexes for conducting tests on suspected passengers.

In all, nine swine flu cases have been reported in the district so far. To control the spread of the virus, all the private and the government hospitals have been asked to keep adequate stock of medicines, so that those could be immediately administered to the patients reported swine flu positive.

On Monday, district collector Pravin Kumar held a meeting with the DM&HO, doctors of the KGH, Chest Hospital and a few private hospitals, on the prevalence of swine flu in the city. It has been observed that the virus has spread in the community from the people travelling from Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, where the virus is seen more.

The collector asked the DM&HO to set up screening centres at the railway stations and bus complexes.

Special swine flu wards have been set up for children below 12 years at the KGH and for others at the Chest Hospital. As many patients infected with the virus were visiting private hospitals, the collector asked the doctors of such hospitals to refer the swine flu cases to the KGH and the Chest Hospital.