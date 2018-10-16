Home States Andhra Pradesh

Swine flu screening centres to come up at railway, bus stations in Visakhapatnam

Change in weather conditions are increasing the chances of spread of swine flu virus.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Swine flu makes a comeback in Visakhapatnam. Some of the areas in vicinity of the New Colony witness pig menace | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Change in weather conditions are increasing the chances of spread of swine flu virus. As it is vacation time, many tourists are also worried as there are high chances of spread of virus. While all the hospitals have been alerted about the situation, additional swine flu screening centres are being set up at railway station and bus complexes for conducting tests on suspected passengers.

In all, nine swine flu cases have been reported in the district so far. To control the spread of the virus, all the private and the government hospitals have been asked to keep adequate stock of medicines, so that those could be immediately administered to the patients reported swine flu positive.

ALSO READ: Vijayawada hospitals ill-equipped to check spread of swine flu

On Monday, district collector Pravin Kumar held a meeting with the DM&HO, doctors of the KGH, Chest Hospital and a few private hospitals, on the prevalence of swine flu in the city. It has been observed that the virus has spread in the community from the people travelling from Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, where the virus is seen more.

The collector asked the DM&HO to set up screening centres at the railway stations and bus complexes.
Special swine flu wards have been set up for children below 12 years at the KGH and for others at the Chest Hospital. As many patients infected with the virus were visiting private hospitals, the collector asked the doctors of such hospitals to refer the swine flu cases to the KGH and the Chest Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swine flu Swine flu screening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp