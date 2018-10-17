Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four held in Guntur, fake notes worth Rs 7.8 lakh seized

Published: 17th October 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspecting the equipment used for printing counterfeit notes, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The rural police arrested a four-member gang for printing and circulating fake currency notes worth Rs 7.8 lakh from them at Repalle in Guntur district on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Pabbhati Muralikrishna of Rajupalem in Kanigiri mandal of Prakasam district, Golla Rama Rao of Peddapulivarru village, Dadi Tirumala Rao of Vemaram village in Brattiprolu mandal and Padamati Ramulu of Chinnapulivarru in Kolluru mandal. 

The four-member fake currency gang 
at Repalle | Express

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Additional SPs Varadaraju and M Venkateswara Rao and Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam said that the police also seized one computer, a printer, a lamination machine, 300 A4 size papers, one colour thread and an iron box from them. 

ASP Varadaraju said that main accused Muralikrishna lost money in business and started printing and circulating fake currency notes with the help of one S Adam of Yemmiganur in Kurnool district. Meanwhile, Miryalaguda police of Telangana State arrested Muralikrishna while circulating counterfeit notes. After coming out of jail, Muralikrishna shifted his base to Mangalagiri and started printing counterfeit notes in the denominations of `2,000, `500, `200 and `100 notes at his residence. 

The Repalle police arrested Dulipalla Basavaiah, Bachhu Daniel and Andraju Punnaiah in September. During investigation, the trio confessed to their crimes and revealed details about Muralikrishna and three of his accomplices. 

ASP Varadaraju appreciated Repalle CI Penchala Reddy, SI R Ravindra Reddy and CCS CI Vijaya Krishna for nabbing the accused.

