Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, hotels in Andhra Pradesh will remain open till midnight, move to boost tourism

Tourism, Language and Culture Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena held discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in this regard. 

Published: 17th October 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an eye on boosting tourism and also to help people visiting various places in the late hours have access to proper food, the hotels and restaurants across the State will hereafter be permitted to remain open till midnight. However, the extended timings are not allowed for bars and restaurants. 

To boost tourism and also as a means of generating revenue, the government decided to extend the closing time of hotels and restaurants till 12 am from 10.30 pm, according to GO MS 25 issued by the labour department on Tuesday. 

Tourism, Language and Culture Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena held discussions with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in this regard. 

“As the move has the potential to improve tourism and boost the business of restaurants and food court vendors, the GO was issued,’’ an official in the labour department said. 

Welcoming the decision, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation CEO Himanshu Shukla said, “Extended working hours would necessitate additional manpower, which would increase income for the workers. The revenue generated by hotel owners will also go up and, therefore, the per capita income will rise. Because of fruitful discussions with the labour department, this was possible.”

Another reason cited by the government authorities in extending closing hours of hotels and restaurants is the need to increase focus on ‘nightlife’. 

A concept that is promoted to boost tourism, the running of hotels and restaurants will provide an opportunity for people, particularly those doing jobs at odd hours, to enjoy nightlife. “All this contributes to revenue generation for the government in the form of taxes,’’ an official reasoned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Mukesh Kumar Meena Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp