Protests continue​ at Titli-hit villages, CM Chandrababu Naidu promises midday meal

SRIKAKULAM: With no other options left for people living in some of the villages of the 13 Titli-hit mandals in the district, including those of the Uddanam region, villagers resorted to staging protests demanding food and water. And this had been going on for some days now.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to the cyclone-affected villages in Vajrapukotturu mandal on Tuesday, promised midday meal to the people of the region. He also said the government would distribute 50 kg of rice to each household. He instructed officials to make announcements on the facilities available to Titli-hit villagers to spread awareness. The CM also promised that vegetables will be supplied in the affected areas at 50 per cent subsidised rate.

Some villagers of the Uddanam region, reportedly staged a dharna on Tuesday, demanding proper supply of food and water. Three days ago, the villagers of Boddapadu and Mamidipalli in Palasa mandal had staged a protest by blocking the road for eight hours, demanding drinking water and food packets.

Irked by the poor relief services, villagers of Meliaputti mandal had smashed the furniture in the Tahsildar’s office, on Monday. Villagers of Vadavalasa of LN Peta mandal prevented the MP and local MLA from entering their village. Most of the protests were held demanding water and food packets.

A 57-year-old man of Mogalayipeta village in Mandasa mandal, died after staying without food in knee-deep water at his home.

The villagers of Amalapadu of Vajrapukotturu mandal had looted biscuit packets, rice and water packets from a truck, laden with relief material, while it was being transported by a voluntary organisation.

“It took two days for the officials to come to our village and all they had was 400 food packets and water sachets. Over a thousand people are stranded in the village without food and water and they started fighting with one another to get the limited number of food packets,” E Lalitha, a resident of Mogalayipeta, did said.

“We went to Bendi and Nuvvalarevu villages, on Monday to distribute relief material like biscuits, water packets and 3,000 kg of rice. People jumped onto the truck and looted the material after we stopped at Amalapadu due to rough road,” said Chintapalli Nagabushana Rao, a member of the relief team.

Cyclone relief: Govt launches app

Vijayawada: To establish a direct communication link between citizens and the administration to fast-track the Cyclone Titli relief measures, the State government launched a crowdsourcing mobile application called ‘People First-Crowd Sourcing’. The app is available only for Android users at the moment and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.