Sacrifices of police martyrs remembered during Police Commemoration Week

ELURU: SP M Ravi Prakash has said that the country would always remember the sacrifices made by the policemen for protecting the lives and properties of people. He called upon the police personnel to rededicate themselves for their noble responsibilities.

As a part of Police Commemoration Week, the SP inaugurated a blood donation camp at Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that defence personnel on the borders and policemen on civil duty were making supreme sacrifices for the protection of the country and for maintaining law and order within the country.

The SP said that essay writing and painting competitions would be conducted in all police station limits and prizes would be given to the winners on October 21.

Police personnel, students of Ramachandra College of Engineering and Eluru College of Engineering and Technology and activists of Mala Mahanadu donated blood in the blood donation camp.

MLC Rama Surya Rao, GGH superintendent AVR Mohan, ASP K Eeshwara Rao, AR ASP M Mahesh Kumar and AR DSP VS Vasan were also present.

Public to get a sneak peek into cop life

SP M Ravi Prakash informed that Police Commemoration Week is being observed from October 15 to 21. During the week, various events will be held in which students will be made aware of the functions of police in traffic regulation, crime prevention and others.

An Open House session will also be held for general public and schoolchildren

The SP said that Greyhounds play an important role in protecting people from internal enemies like left wing extremists.