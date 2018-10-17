Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sacrifices of police martyrs remembered during Police Commemoration Week

SP M Ravi Prakash has said that the country would always remember the sacrifices made by the policemen for protecting the lives and properties of people.

Published: 17th October 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

As a part of Police Commemoration Week, the SP inaugurated a blood donation camp at Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

ELURU: SP M Ravi Prakash has said that the country would always remember the sacrifices made by the policemen for protecting the lives and properties of people. He called upon the police personnel to rededicate themselves for their noble responsibilities. 

As a part of Police Commemoration Week, the SP inaugurated a blood donation camp at Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that defence personnel on the borders and policemen on civil duty were making supreme sacrifices for the protection of the country and for maintaining law and order within the country.

The SP said that essay writing and painting competitions would be conducted in all police station limits and prizes would be given to the winners on October 21. 

Police personnel, students of Ramachandra College of Engineering and Eluru College of Engineering and Technology and activists of Mala Mahanadu donated blood in the blood donation camp.

MLC Rama Surya Rao, GGH superintendent AVR Mohan, ASP K Eeshwara Rao, AR ASP M Mahesh Kumar and AR DSP VS Vasan were also present.

Public to get a sneak peek into cop life
SP M Ravi Prakash informed that Police Commemoration Week is being observed from October 15 to 21. During the week, various events will be held in which students will be made aware of the functions of police in traffic regulation, crime prevention and others.

An Open House session will also be held for general public and schoolchildren
The SP said that Greyhounds play an important role in protecting people from internal enemies like left wing extremists. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police Commemoration Week Sacrifices of Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp