Six dead, 15 hurt in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Six people died and 15 others were injured in a ghastly road mishap near Pedda Hothuru village of Aluru mandal in Kurnool district in small hours of Wednesday.

An unknown speeding truck rammed into the trolley auto, in which the victims were traveling in. The vehicle was parked on the roadside at that time.

Six people including a six-year-old girl died on the spot, while 15 others were injured. The condition of the injured is reported to be serious.

According to police, a group of 21 people, all of them relatives, from Gadda Vedi in Kurnool One Town were on their way to Dargah in Yellarthi to fulfill their vow.

The deceased were identified as Sk Khaja (45), Mohammad (22), Hussain (23), Asif (22), Fathima (25) and Asra (6).

Those who were traveling on the route saw the wreckage and injured. They quickly alerted the police and 108 emergency vehicles.

The injured were first rushed to Adoni Hospital and later to Kurnool Government Hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.