Slain MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao’s family protests Pawan Kalyan remark

Parameswari, her son Sandeep and TDP State women’s wing president Sobha Hymavathi staged a protest near Gandhi statue here on Tuesday against the Jana Sena chief’s remarks. 

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Referring to the comments of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, Kidari Parameswari, wife of slain Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, has appealed to the politicians not to use her husband’s name for political gains which she said is causing more pain to the family. 

“Please understand our agony and try to share our pain if you can. If you have sympathy, please try to give us enough mental support and strength to face this critical situation. Don’t make us sadder and don’t hurt our feelings,” she said.   

Parameswari, her son Sandeep and TDP State women’s wing president Sobha Hymavathi staged a protest near Gandhi statue here on Tuesday against the Jana Sena chief’s remarks. 

The family members and TDP activists also staged a candlelight protest. 

She said Kalyan’s comments on the killing of Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma by Maoists had caused more pain to the families of both the leaders. “Our whole lifestyle has changed suddenly. Under these circumstances, we never expected such controversial and defamatory comments from a leader like Pawan Kalyan.

My husband was the best public leader who always thought of the welfare and development of tribals and the Agency area,” she said. 

