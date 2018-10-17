Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams earns Rs 1.72 crore through rents

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has given top priority in the allotment of rooms and dormitory space to common devotees during Srivari Salakatla and Navaratri Brahmotsavams, said Deputy EOs of the Reception wing of TTD, Koneti Parvati and Balaji.

During the six days of Navaratri, the TTD has earned Rs.1.72 crore.

Addressing the reporters, at the Media centre at Rambageecha Rest house here, they said advance reservation of rooms had been reduced to 50% during the Brahmotsavams to facilitate the current bookings for pilgrims who land at Tirumala.

The TTD had also stopped honouring recommendation letters during the festival period. “The TTD had set up special teams to get rooms vacated early which had brought 400 rooms for additional allotments,” they said.