Traders warned over high vegetable prices in Nellore

Traders at ACSR Vegetable Market here are reportedly cheating consumers with exorbitant prices and short weights.

Published: 17th October 2018

NELLORE: Traders at ACSR Vegetable Market here are reportedly cheating consumers with exorbitant prices and short weights. Despite frequent inspections conducted by officials, the traders have failed to mend their ways. Though the traders have been warned several times with action if they fail to display prices, they are going ahead with their unscrupulous activities.

There is a huge board at the entrance of the market to display prices of vegetables on a daily basis. But, no steps are taken either by the market committee or officials to display vegetable prices.  

Speaking to Express, K Vijayalakshmi, a consumer, said that though she purchased 2 kg of vegetables, she got only 1.75 kg as the traders played mischief with measurements. “There is no common price for any vegetable in the market. There are no price display boards at the market,” she said. 

Marketing officials are planning to introduce digital display boards for observing trends. 

