Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another Rs 50 lakh pension arrear scam unearthed in sub-treasury

 The Treasury department has unearthed another Rs 50-lakh ‘Pension arrears scam’. 

Published: 18th October 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Treasury Department has unearthed another Rs 50-lakh ‘Pension arrears scam’. The scamster was a junior accountant of Seethammadhara divisional Sub Treasury Office (STO). Department higher officials have ordered an inquiry. The authorities are suspecting that the accused junior accountant had done the illegal pension arrear amount credits by hacking the pension portal for user IDs and the passwords.  

In this connection, the assistant treasury officer (ATO), divisional sub-treasury, Vizag, requested the Gopalapatnam SBI branch to submit an accounts copy of the amount credited to pensioners’ account. After thoroughly checking, the ATO found that around Rs 50.35 lakh was withdrawn and only Rs  31,820 is available in the pensioners’ account as on October 16, 2018. 

According to sources, the new scam surfaced on Tuesday when a senior accountant from Yellamanchili, Ramakrishna, one of the 12 inspecting team members, identified a suspicious recovery amount entry of a family pension beneficiary account (by verifying the pension payment order ID). On further verification of the entire data, he found that a suspicious credit of Rs 16,00,580 additional payment, stated as arrears posting, along with regular pension in May 2018, payable on June 1 and another Rs 34,65,800 as arrears payment posting in August, payable on September 1, totalling Rs 50,66,380 and irregularly credited to Gopalapatnam branch of State Bank of India account. 

On further investigation, it was found that the total additional amount transferred to the account belongs to a family pension beneficiary and also the mother of the junior accountant Y Venkata Narasinga Rao at the divisional STO. Further, the officials identified that around Rs 1 lakh was transferred to the saving bank account of the junior accountant and the SBI officials also confirmed the same through the account statement of the above pensioner’s account. 

IN A NUTSHELL

J8-crore pension scam broke in 2012 and further identified that a large number of PPOs were missing from the office into which huge amounts were credited into pensioners’ accounts and the amounts were later withdrawn by the culprits. Accused persons even operated accounts of the dead pensioners 
Basing on the previous inquiry report, government suspended two ATOs, two STOs and two senior accountants. Later the Vigilance took over and two months back it submitted the report to government 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Treasury Department Sub Treasury Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp