CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Dasara with Titli-hit villagers

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited several villages in Kotabommali, Santhabommali and Tekkali mandals and assured the Titli-hit villagers of resumption of all services, disrupted by the cyclone, with immediate effect. He also promised to celebrate Dasara at Palasa on Thursday at 10 a.m, with the cyclone-affected people.

In course of his discussions with the villagers, he asked them to switch over to solar power in the future so that the amount of money spent on power bills could be reduced. He stressed the need for establishing the Bhavanapadu Port to create employment opportunities and said that efforts were underway to construct the port at the earliest. Speaking to the people of Vadditandra, he promised that the power plant, initially planned, would not be constructed in the area.

Speaking on the damage done to crops, he promised that he would extend the support required to the farmers on all fronts. Reacting to the appeal of the villagers of Boppapuram to increase the height of the bridge to come up there, he agreed to do so. He also promised to improve the overall economic and social conditions of the Uddanam people very soon.

Though financial support was sought from the Central government with regard to the Titli cyclone, no response had been received so far, the CM said. About 30,000 electric poles had been damaged in the affected areas, he said. To resume power supply in all the affected villages, about 7,200 workers have been deployed, he said and directed all education officials to provide midday meals to the villagers in the purview of the respective schools.

He inspected the MDM programme at Santhabommali School. In Vadditandra village, he met the family members of Kuttimi Appalaswamy, who died in wall collapse, due to cyclone and promised every possible help to the family. He promised to build pucca houses for the people who had lost their houses.