File land grab case against Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, HC tells Vijayawada top cop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court recently directed the Vijayawada police commissioner to register a case against TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, his wife and others. The court directed the top cop to act in accordance with the norms issued by the Supreme Court in Lalitha Kumari vs Uttar Pradesh case.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order on a petition filed by Ramireddy Koteshwar Rao, who said that the police did not respond to his complaint and did not file a case for forgery and fabrication of documents in a land grabbing case.

It may be noted that the State CID had filed a case in February against the Vijayawada East MLA, his wife and others for allegedly grabbing land measuring 5.16 acres and worth about `50 crore belonging to a freedom fighter, Surya Narayana. The complainant was named as accused number two. However, Koteshwara Rao denied the allegations that he applied to the tahsildar for mutation of the land.

He said the MLA and others transferred the land in his name by forging his signature as part of a conspiracy to grab the land. Following failure of the police to file a case against the MLA and others based on his complaint, Rao moved the HC.

When the matter came up for hearing in the HC last week, petitioner’s counsel D Anil said that the petitioner was in no way connected to the land dealings. Due to financial constraints, the petitioner had mortgaged his property at Krishna Lanka with a Vijayawada corporator. After a few weeks, the corporator took some signatures from the petitioner and later some documents with his (the petitioner) forged signatures were submitted in the sub-registrar office.

Rao had asked the corporator for loan on the mortgaged property, but the latter had asked him to wait till completion of land mutation process. But after some time, the corporator refused to lend him money saying that it was a B Form patta land and returned the documents. Later, it came to light that the MLA had misused the complainant’s name to grab the freedom fighter’s land. The CID booked Koteshwar Rao and named him A2.

Speking to TNIE, Uma claimed that “The Opposition parties are trying to malign my image by implicating me in false cases.”