Power supply to be restored in cyclone-hit Srikakulam district

VIJAYAWADA: Power utilities in the State are on a mission to restore energy infrastructure in cyclone-hit Srikakulam district.

The restoration works are being personally monitored by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao and principal secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain. As many as 250 cranes and 7,200 people have been pressed into service to restore power supply in the affected areas.

Ajay Jain, who is camping in Srikakulam along with APTRANSCO CMD K Vijayanand and other top officials, said around 70-80 per cent of restoration work has been completed.