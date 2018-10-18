Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ravali Jagan campaign  completes 30 days

 ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan, the public outreach programme taken up the YSRC Party, completed 30 days on Wednesday.

Published: 18th October 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy (File|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan, the public outreach programme taken up the YSRC Party, completed 30 days on Wednesday. The party leaders claimed overwhelming response from people to the programme so far. 

The campaign, taken up to parallel YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s  ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ across the State, has been taken up in 2,535 polling booths in 158 Assembly constituencies. 

The main purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among public on Navaratnas, the nine schemes promised by Jaganmohan Reddy once his party comes to power in the State. Jagan, on several occasions, explained that Navaratnas would  benefit the people in the long run when compared to “Rs 3,000 per vote” given by the TDP during the elections. 

According to the party leaders, the YSRC chief is embracing a new approach through Navaratnas and is in the process of developing a new brand for himself. He is on a path of transforming Andhra Pradesh from nowhere to everywhere, they claim.

The party leaders and cadre are creating awareness among the masses on the “corrupt practices” and “misgovernance” of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as per the directions of their chief. In the 30 days, party’s constituency in-charges interacted with people of a minimum two polling booths to know their grievances and build a rapport with them. 

They also discussed as to how the people are being “misled” by the TDP government on several issues pertaining to the public welfare and  development of the State.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan YSRC Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp