Ravali Jagan campaign  completes 30 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan, the public outreach programme taken up the YSRC Party, completed 30 days on Wednesday. The party leaders claimed overwhelming response from people to the programme so far.

The campaign, taken up to parallel YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ across the State, has been taken up in 2,535 polling booths in 158 Assembly constituencies.

The main purpose of the campaign is to create awareness among public on Navaratnas, the nine schemes promised by Jaganmohan Reddy once his party comes to power in the State. Jagan, on several occasions, explained that Navaratnas would benefit the people in the long run when compared to “Rs 3,000 per vote” given by the TDP during the elections.

According to the party leaders, the YSRC chief is embracing a new approach through Navaratnas and is in the process of developing a new brand for himself. He is on a path of transforming Andhra Pradesh from nowhere to everywhere, they claim.

The party leaders and cadre are creating awareness among the masses on the “corrupt practices” and “misgovernance” of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), as per the directions of their chief. In the 30 days, party’s constituency in-charges interacted with people of a minimum two polling booths to know their grievances and build a rapport with them.

They also discussed as to how the people are being “misled” by the TDP government on several issues pertaining to the public welfare and development of the State.