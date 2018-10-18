Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana man killed by gunshot meant for hunting wild boars

A 48-year-old man was killed in a freak incident when a countrymade gun, placed for hunting wild boars, went off accidentally after he stepped on a rope tied to its trigger.

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 48-year-old man was killed in a freak incident when a countrymade gun, placed for hunting wild boars, went off accidentally after he stepped on a rope tied to its trigger. The incident took place in a forest area between Gampalagudem and Chikkullagudem of Krishna district on early hours of Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Gaddam Srinivas Reddy, hailed from Korlagudem of Khammam (Telangana). At the time of the mishap, Reddy was collecting Tangedi flowers, with two others, for the Bathukamma festivities, the Gampalagudem police said. “The gun, whose trigger was tied to a rope, was set up on a tree to hunt wild boars. The victim might not have noticed the rope and stepped on it. He suffered severe injury on one his legs and, later, succumbed.”  

The hunters, upon hearing the sound, came to the spot only to see Reddy lying in a pool of blood. Before leaving, they left behind the weapon, too. “The incident is unfortunate and serious action will be taken against the guilty,” Mylavaram Circle Inspector (in-charge) Suribabu said.

