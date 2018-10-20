Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh best in maintaining law and order, says DGP RP Thakur

Showcasing weapons to the students, Tirumala Rao explained about the benefits of Cheruva, Falcon, Iris, Sodhana and interceptor vehicles.

Published: 20th October 2018

DGP RP Thakur during an open house as part of the Police Commemoration Week celebrations at AR Grounds in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School and college students were left enthralled by the stunts performed by the dog and bomb squads and other police teams at City Armed Reserve Grounds on the occasion of Police Commemoration Week celebrations on Friday.

As part of the week-long event, which kicked off from October 15, the Vijayawada city and Krishna district police conducted various programmes in an attempt to create awareness about the police among the youth.

The students were told about responsibilities of police in maintaining peace, managing traffic, gathering intelligence, mob-control during agitations and providing security to the denizens and VIPs.  
On the day, an ‘open house’ event was conducted where the DGP RP Thakur and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao interacted with the young minds.

Showcasing weapons to the students, Tirumala Rao explained about the benefits of Cheruva, Falcon, Iris, Sodhana and interceptor vehicles. Equipment such as bomb and metal detectors, cameras and others were kept on display, too.

“Policemen play a key role in maintaining law and order. Andhra Pradesh stands as one of the best states in maintaining law and order,” DGP Thakur said.He said 1, 000 personnel would take part in a blood donation camp at CAR Grounds on Saturday.

