Over 4,000 learner’s licences issued in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To issue LLR to youth, the Transport department has organised Learner’s Licence Mela in Guntur district. The Mela was organised in the villages to create awareness among youth, who have attained 18 years of age, that they can apply for LR online.

Officials organised the special drive from September 17 to 23 and issued 4,807 LLRs to youths after conducting a driving test.

The camp was held to arrest the lack of awareness among youth most of whom pay hefty amounts to touts for LLRs. The officials concerned appealed to youth to make good use of the mela so as to obtain LLRs within a matter of minutes.

The LLR Mela was held in Palakaluru, Sampath Nagar, Yetukuru and Vatticherukuru villages of Guntur rural and Narasaraopet, Macherla, Mangalagiri, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli and other areas on September 17 during which around 379 LLRs were issued.

On September 18, the officials conducted the mela in villages of Chilakaluripet, Bapatla and issued 647 LLRs out of 706 online applications. The officials conducted the mela on September 19 in Guntur, Narasaraopet, Piduguralla, Macherla rural areas and issued 1,091 LLRs to eligible youth. The mela was held in Nadendla, Bollapalli, Pedanandipadu and other mandals of Guntur district on September 22 and issued 629 LLRs out of 675 applicants, while 2,061 LLRs were issued during the mela held on September 23 in Perecherla, Karampudi and other Mandals in the district.

Deputy commissioner GC Rajaratnam said that LLRs would be issued to eligible persons after conducting a test. The special drive will be continued from time to time throughout the district to issue LLRs to eligible youth. He asked the youth to make good use of special drive in their villages and apply LLRs online.