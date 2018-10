TDP leader Chandragiri Yedukondalu dies at 68

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP senior leader and vice chairperson of NTR Mirchi Yard Chandragiri Yedukondalu (68) died of cardiac arrest at Nallacheruvu of Guntur on early Friday. He hailed from Piduguralla mandal, but resided in Guntur.

Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT minister N Lokesh, Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad, ministers N Anand Babu, P Pulla Rao, Guntur west MLA M Venugopala Reddy and others expressed their condolences.

YSRC Guntur west in-charge Chandragiri Yesuratnam demanded that the State government to pay `1 crore as compensation to his family members from TDP funds. Yesuratnam announced a compensation of `1 lakh to the deceased’s family and consoled the grieving family members.