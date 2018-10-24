Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers seek release of Sagar water

Demanding release of water for irrigation from Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, farmers staged a protest at Veerapuram village of Piduguralla mandal on Tuesday. 

Published: 24th October 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers and YSRC leaders protesting at Veerapuram village in Guntur | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding release of water for irrigation from Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, farmers staged a protest at Veerapuram village of Piduguralla mandal on Tuesday. 

YSRC leader and Gurajala Assembly constituency in-charge Kasu Mahesh Reddy interacted with the protesters who were arrested by police and expressed solidarity with their agitation. Reddy demanded release of water immediately to protect the crops under the right canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project. Alleging the farmers were losing their crops due to lack of irrigation water, he said that the TDP leaders did not care to visit the fields to safeguard the farmers’ demands. 

Reddy said the YSRC would start ‘Polam Bata’ agitation demanding release of NSP water to the agricultural fields in a bid to avoid financial losses to the farmers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp