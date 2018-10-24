Farmers seek release of Sagar water

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding release of water for irrigation from Nagarjuna Sagar right canal, farmers staged a protest at Veerapuram village of Piduguralla mandal on Tuesday.

YSRC leader and Gurajala Assembly constituency in-charge Kasu Mahesh Reddy interacted with the protesters who were arrested by police and expressed solidarity with their agitation. Reddy demanded release of water immediately to protect the crops under the right canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar project. Alleging the farmers were losing their crops due to lack of irrigation water, he said that the TDP leaders did not care to visit the fields to safeguard the farmers’ demands.

Reddy said the YSRC would start ‘Polam Bata’ agitation demanding release of NSP water to the agricultural fields in a bid to avoid financial losses to the farmers.