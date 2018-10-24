Thousands of govt employees take to streets against new pension plan 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thousands of government employees joined ‘Chalo Guntur’ protest demanding cancellation of the contributory pension scheme. They took out a rally from Venkateswara Vigan Mandir to BR Stadium here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AP NGOs Association president P Ashok Babu demanded implementation of old pension scheme and sought Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s help for cancellation of contributory pension scheme (CPS) with the cooperation of other States.

“The employees will lose money due to the implementation of contributory pension scheme. The State government should cancel the CPS or else we will agitate in the 13 district headquarters,” he warned and demanded that employees’ issues be taken up in the next session of the Assembly in December.

Thegovernment employees from 13 districts of the State took part in the protest called by the AP NGOs’ Association JAC.

Seeking regularisation of the contract employees, Babu said, “We won’t tolerate if the government appoints committees to delay the process similar to what Tamil Nadu government did two years ago.” Stating that bias should not be shown between contract and permanent employees, he demanded that health cards be issued to them.

Alleging that some associations had tried to water down the agitation, he said, “We will fight the issues till we succeed”.

Stating that MPs are fighting in a united manner to cancel the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) Bill in Parliament, he said the All-India Federations already announced to go on strike on January 8 and 9. APNGO Association extended their support to it concerned.