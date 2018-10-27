Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy attack: YSRC moves Hyderabad HC seeking probe by independent agency

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.

Published: 27th October 2018

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Congress party, represented by its political affairs committee member and former MP YV Subba Reddy, on Friday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Andhra Pradesh government to forthwith handover the investigation to an independent investigating agency to probe the incident of attack on the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday.

The petitioner submitted that the action of the AP police in pre-determining and foreclosing the investigation pertaining to the said attack on Oct 25 and seeking to give it a twisted context even without any lawful investigation. The police have purportedly arrived at a premature conclusion and has sought to portray the incident as an internal play of the YSRC.

Shortly after the attack, the state DGP stated that the said attack on the party president was a publicity stunt of the assailant only to gain some public attention.  
The petitioner further submitted that the statement of AP Chief Minister that the assailant was a sympathizer of YSRC shows that it was an attempt to mislead the entire investigation. 

AP principal secretary to home, DGP, Visakhapatnam commissioner of police and the station house office of 5th town police station were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Monday.

