Andhra Pradesh forest encounter: Suspected red sanders woodcutter from Tamil Nadu killed, one held

By PTI

TIRUPATI: A suspected red sanders woodcutter from Tamil Nadu was killed in an alleged encounter with state forest department personnel at Gollapalli, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred last night when the personnel were conducting combing operations in the area based on information regarding movement of some red sanders woodcutters, they said.

The forest department personnel spotted a group of over 15 woodcutters and cordoned off the area to nab them. The woodcutters allegedly hurled stones at the personnel, who opened fire in retaliation, an official said.

A red sanders woodcutter, Kamaraj, was killed and another arrested. More than 15 others fled deep into the forest after the firing, he said. Kamaraj was in his fifties and belonged to Tiruvannamalai.

In 2015, a total of 20 red sanders woodcutters from Tamil Nadu were killed in an alleged encounter in the Seshachalam hills near here.