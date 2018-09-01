Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC orders probe into irregularities in medical admissions under NCC quota

After hearing the case, the bench said that this court had no reason to suspect the credentials of the NCC Directorate, which was entrusted with the task of preparing priorities.

Published: 01st September 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant order, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities taking place in medical admissions of AP and Telangana States under NCC quota. The bench approved the proposal of the NCC Directorate nominating Deputy Director General Brig Rovin to conduct the investigation, and made it clear that the probe should be completed and a report be filed before the court on or before September 10.

While rejecting the petitioners’ plea to direct the universities to admit them, the bench made it clear that both the varsities (Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and NTR University of Health Sciences) involved in these cases should inform the candidates who have already gained admission under the NCC quota that their admissions would be treated as provisional and that their continuance would depend on the outcome of the investigation relating to the genuineness of their claims for appropriate priorities. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice J Uma Devi was passing this order in petitions filed by the aspiring students seeking directions to the authorities to treat them as priority in the NCC merit list for admission into MBBS/BDS courses for the academic year 2018-19.

The petitioners were aggrieved either by the grant of wrong priorities or by the alteration of priorities earlier granted to them, and seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses under the one per cent quota reserved for NCC cadets.

After hearing the case, the bench said that this court had no reason to suspect the credentials of the NCC Directorate, which was entrusted with the task of preparing priorities. But the way in which they sought to defend themselves, on the basis of truncated documents, which were unrelated to the issue raised and the way in which they had contradicted themselves, indicated that all was not well in the matter of preparation of priorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Deputy Director General NCC quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case