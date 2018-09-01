HC orders probe into irregularities in medical admissions under NCC quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant order, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities taking place in medical admissions of AP and Telangana States under NCC quota. The bench approved the proposal of the NCC Directorate nominating Deputy Director General Brig Rovin to conduct the investigation, and made it clear that the probe should be completed and a report be filed before the court on or before September 10.

While rejecting the petitioners’ plea to direct the universities to admit them, the bench made it clear that both the varsities (Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and NTR University of Health Sciences) involved in these cases should inform the candidates who have already gained admission under the NCC quota that their admissions would be treated as provisional and that their continuance would depend on the outcome of the investigation relating to the genuineness of their claims for appropriate priorities. The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice J Uma Devi was passing this order in petitions filed by the aspiring students seeking directions to the authorities to treat them as priority in the NCC merit list for admission into MBBS/BDS courses for the academic year 2018-19.

The petitioners were aggrieved either by the grant of wrong priorities or by the alteration of priorities earlier granted to them, and seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses under the one per cent quota reserved for NCC cadets.

After hearing the case, the bench said that this court had no reason to suspect the credentials of the NCC Directorate, which was entrusted with the task of preparing priorities. But the way in which they sought to defend themselves, on the basis of truncated documents, which were unrelated to the issue raised and the way in which they had contradicted themselves, indicated that all was not well in the matter of preparation of priorities.