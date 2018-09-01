Man jailed for possession of dry ganja in Rajamahendravaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Rajamahendravaram court has awarded 10 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of one lakh on Korra Arjun, who was found guilty of illegally possessing dry ganja.

Disclosing the details of the case before the media on Friday, Prohibition and Excise Superintendent S Lakshmikanth stated that his department officials had raided a house at Perikavalasa village of Y Ramavaram mandal on November 19, 2016 and arrested two menfor possession of 554 kg of dry ganja; they were booked under NDPS Act.

Kishore Kumar, the first additional district and session judge, who was hearing the proceedings found the accused guilty. M Malleshwara was the public prosecutor in the case.