Home States Andhra Pradesh

Red Sander wood smuggler from Tamil Nadu shot dead in Chittoor district

The Task Force personnel reportedly came under attack by the smugglers prompting them to open fire, police said.

Published: 01st September 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Hareesh Polavarapu
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Red Sander woodcutter from Tamil Nadu was shot down by the Red Sander Anti-Smuggling Task Force of the Andhra Pradesh police in Chittoor district during the early hours of Saturday. The Task Force personnel reportedly came under attack by the smugglers prompting them to open fire, police said.

A team of forest and Task Force officials were combing the Gollapalli forest area near Srikalahasti when they came across a group of woodcutters, police said.

The woodcutters allegedly pelted stones on the police personnel prompting the latter to open fire in the air. However, the woodcutters continued to target the Task Force and Forest officials after which the policemen fired at the miscreants, killing one of them.

Police and Task Force personnel have cordoned off the entire forest area and launched a massive combing operation in the forests to nab the woodcutters who escaped into deep forests.

Meanwhile, the deceased smuggler has been identified as Kamaraju (55) of Tiruvannamalai. It is also learnt that another smuggler is nabbed by the police and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Red Sander

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Stars, dignitaries mourn Aretha Franklin at Detroit funeral
Asian Games 2018: India’s athletics winners receive warm welcome at Delhi airport 
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case