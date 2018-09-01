Three-day RSS meet begins, focus on socio-economic issues

By Express News Service

MANTRALAYAM /VIJAYAWADA:The three-day All India Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began at Mantralayam in Kurnool district on Friday with its chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP national president Amit Shah, international president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and heads of other affiliates of the Sangh in attendance. While it was expected that leaders would be discussing the roadmap for the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, RSS Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, categorically stated that the biannual meeting is not a platform for any sort of political discussion.

“We are going to discuss only six topics: socio-economic, cultural and educational scenario along with the issues concerning environment, water conservation and agriculture.We are not involved in day-to-day politics. We will not discuss anything keeping 2019 elections in mind,” Arun Kumar clarified in a press meet after the first day’s deliberation.

With the simmering discontent against the BJP-led NDA among Dalits, the fall of rupee and economic distress, and recent arrests of activists allegedly linked to Maoists, the RSS is expected to elicit the opinions on the issues of its affiliates, and discuss ways to counteract the same.

When the reporters quizzed if politics and said issues were not a part of socio-economic scenario, Arun Kumar said, “Of course, politics is a part of it. However, we are not going to discuss any politics. Each of the organisation will take its own decisions after discussing with its members.”

He skirted questions related to farmers’ issues and the involvement of Hindu activists in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said that a detailed press briefing would be held on September 2. “We will elaborate on the discussions during the three-day meeting on Sunday,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, the meeting was addressed by the head of Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Swami Subudenda Theertha. “There is unity among all the diverse cultures of Bharat, which is best among the galaxy of nations. With the efforts of all of us, an awareness would be created in the Hindu society and Hindu Dharma will regain its deserved place,” he said. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, before the meeting commenced, offered prayers at Mula Brindavanam of Sri Raghavendra Mutt.