Woman hangs self in Amalapuram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 24-year-woman has committed suicide by hanging allegedly over dowry harassment in Amalapuram. The deceased, identified as Kamisetti Arunadevi, was residing at her parents’ house at the time of the incident. The woman’s family has alleged harassment at the hands of her in-laws and husband.

Arunadevi married one KV Perumalla, who is now settled and working in France, on May 5 this year, police said, adding that her husband and his family were demanding additional dowry of Rs 10 lakh. Ravuri Edukondalu, the father of the deceased, filed a police compliant against the in-laws and husband and the police registered a case against Perumalla and his family.