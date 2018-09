By Express News Service

KADAPA: An elderly couple committed suicide by jumping off Chitravathi barrage at Chowtapalle village on Saturday. The deceased were identified as T Ramanna and T Ramalakka.

They boarded a bus at their native village Talla Proddatur and got down near the barrage.

After alighting the bus, they jumped off the barrage. Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000