By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Life came to a standstill in Srikakulam on Saturday from 12 noon to 2 pm when heavy rain lashed the city. Drains overflowed the roads submerged by floodwater. Almost all roads in the city were covered by floodwater.

Commuters and motorists faced numerous problems as the roads were flooded. Rythu Bazar, RTC complex, New Colony, DCCB Colony and many other parts of the city were waterlogged.