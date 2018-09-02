Jet Airways flights from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jet Airways launched new flight services to New Delhi and Mumbai from the city on Saturday. They will facilitate connectivity to 232 international flights from Vizag. Visakhapatnam MP K Hari Babu inaugurated the new flights at the Visakhapatnam International Airport. The new flight will provide connectivity to several international flight services for Vizag passengers in Delhi and Mumbai. With this, boarding pass and baggage will be checked at Vizag itself to all the 232 international destinations directly.

Only immigration check will be done in Delhi or Mumbai. The flight takes off at 10. 25 a.m from Visakhapatnam and lands in Mumbai at 12.15 p.m. It takes off from Mumbai at 5.15 p.m and lands in Vizag at 7.20 p.m. It will then take off to Delhi from Vizag at 8.30 p.m and lands in New Delhi at 10.50 p.m. Again, the flight service takes off at 7 a.m from New Delhi and lands in Vizag at 9.20 a.m.