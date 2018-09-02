Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nagarjuna Sagar dam gates to be lifted for first time after 4 years

For the first time after four years, the crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam will be lifted on Monday.

Published: 02nd September 2018

Nagarjuna Sagar dam (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the first time after four years, the crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam will be lifted on Monday. The superintending engineer of NSP J Madhusudan issued a message on Saturday stating that the NSP gates will be lifted on Sunday.As the inflows into NSP were more than 1.55 lakh cusecs, the project level is likely to reach 585 feet as against the full reservoir level of 590 feet by 6 pm on Sunday. The radial crest gates of the dam were to be operated at any time after 6 pm on Sunday to release the surplus flood waters to downstream.

The officials directed the Revenue and police officials to take necessary precautionary measures to evacuate men and material on the downstream side of NSP immediately.The NSP gates were lifted in 2014. In the next three years, the water was released to downstream through powerhouses and gates were not opened.

