PIL filed against illegal mining in Rajahmundry

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking CBI inquiry into alleged illegal mining taking place in survey numbers 67/4, 68/3, 68/4, 147/1C, 163 to 166, 167/1 and 2 and 168 at Ramdaspet in Simhachala Nagar within the limits of Rajahmundry municipal corporation, involving local ruling party leader and private persons.

Petitioner V Surya Chandra Anand Kumar, social worker from East Godavari district, alleged that the said illegal mining by the lessees has been taking place with the support of local TDP MLC Adireddy Apparao. The lessees after conducting the mining operations by excavating the soil upto 50 to 60 feet depth, have failed to level the surface soil and as a result death incidents, including death of a boy in June this year, took place in the subject area due to loose soil.

In 2012, some locals approached the high court and the latter directed the officials to ensure that the lessees of the mining operations in the same survey numbers discharge their mandatory obligations to cover up the surface soil after completion of operations, else action would be initiated. Later, contempt case was filed and the court closed the case after the officials reported that action was initiated and ensure strict compliance of the lease conditions. However, the same situation has been continuing till date, he pointed out.