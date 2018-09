Shah inaugurates Sujayeendra Arogyashala

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: BJP national president Amit Shah inaugurated Sujayeendra Arogyashala at Mantralayam in Kurnool district on Saturday in the presence of mutt peetadhipathi HH Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji. The hospital was modified by the Mantralayam Mutt by spending Rs 68 lakh.

Later, Shah offered prayers at Raghavendra Swami Mutt and took blessings of the peetadhipathi. He also visited Gosala on the mutt premises.