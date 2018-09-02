Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Pragathi Nivedana today

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Fifteen years after the “Jaitra Yatra” meeting of 2003 in Warangal, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to beat its own record on Sunday by organising yet another mammoth public meeting - Pragathi Nivedana - with 25 lakh people. Since its inception, the TRS has had a tradition of organising huge meetings. On Sunday, TRS is not only organising the meeting to show its strength, but also to create a record of sorts in the country. While Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has called Pragathi Nivedana meeting to be one of its kind in the country’s political history, TRS MP K Kavitha has called the same as “mother of all meetings.”

The biggest non-political congregation recorded by Guinness book was Kumbhamela with 30 lakh people. TRS is using 2,000 acres of land for the public meeting, of which 500 acres would be only the meeting venue. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will kick-start election campaign at Sunday’s meeting. But, will Rao announce early polls on Sunday? Opposition parties and the public have to bear the suspense over early polls till Sunday evening. The clarity on whether the TRS is inclined to go to early polls or not will emerge only after State Cabinet meeting which will precede the mammoth public meeting of TRS - Pragathi Nivedana on Sunday.

Top ministers in Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet like KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Thummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday dropped hints on early polls. “Assembly elections will be held in 2018 itself,” Roads and Buildings Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said. Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao said, “You will get clarity in next few hours’ time on what key decisions the Chief Minister will announce from Pragathi Nivedana meeting dais”.

IT Minister Rama Rao too made a similar statement generating much excitement over what would happen on Sunday. “Let us wait, (and then see) what the State Cabinet decide on Sunday,” Rama Rao said.

Continuing the tempo of early election talk, CM KCR on Saturday announced sops on power employees and appointed Mohammed Raheemuddin Ansari as the Chairman of Telangana State Urdu Academy. As per the schedule, the State Cabinet will meet at 1 pm on Sunday. The public meeting is scheduled at 4 pm. Thus, the Cabinet will not have much time to discuss several items in the meeting. Rao may announce some more sops or populist schemes in the Cabinet. The speculations continued on Saturday too about dissolution of the Assembly for early polls.

According to sources, the Cabinet may announce interim relief to government employees, enhancement of pension for single women, dole to unemployed youths and others. The Cabinet decisions will be announced in the public meeting by Rao.

In his one-and-half hour long speech at Pragathi Nivedana meeting Rao will explain the schemes of the government and blast the Opposition Congress. Considered as “mother of all political meetings,” the meeting is expected to draw around 25 lakh people. The TRS had 46 lakh registered workers. If half of them attended the meeting, the turnout will be 23 lakh. “No other political party in the country has organised such a massive meeting in the country. The largest non-political public congregation was Kumbha Mela,” a TRS functionary said.

SUNDAY CLEARS THE SUSPENSE?

Three Ministers kept the people guessing on early polls

CM KCR announced 35% pay revision to power sector employees

Rao made its friendly party MIM by way appointing Urdu Academy chairman

Mother of all rallies - Pragathi Nivedana to take the state into election mode

Cabinet’s brief meeting is expected to take some bold decisions

Entire state painted pink

Election Commission released draft voters’ list on Saturday

TRS’ TRADITION OF MEGA MEETINGS

17-5-2001 - Simhagarjana - Karimnagar

6-1-2003 - Telangana Garjana - Secunderabad

27-4-2003 - Jaitra Yatra (biggest meeting till date) - Warangal (Deve Gowda and Ajit Singh attended)

5-9-2011 - Jana Garjana - Karimnagar

25-11-2012 - Telangana Samara Bheri - Suryapet