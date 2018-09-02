Twin buildings for Srivari Sevakulu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Srivari Sevakulu will now be accommodated in the twin buildings coming up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the ensuing Brahmotsavams, said Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasa Raju. The JEO inspected the twin buildings which are located behind Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala. Srivari Seva, a voluntary service was initiated by TTD 18 years ago. An office for Srivari Sevakulu is also coming up in the twin buildings.

Speaking to the media he said, Srivari Sevakulu have been rendering commendable services to pilgrims.

“We are encouraging more youth and employees to become volunteers. So in future Srivari Seva will emerge as a role model to all the voluntary organisations,” he said.“We have constructed Seva Gramam exclusively for volunteers with two buildings to accommodate male and female volunteers separately. There are 16 halls with a dining hall in each building. There is a Satsangam hall to conduct classes for volunteers on behavioral attitude and soft skills while dealing with pilgrims,” the JEO said.

Rs 11 lakh donated to Kerala CM’s Relief Fund

Tirumala: Tirumala Locals Welfare Association handed over a Demand Draft for `11,11,111 to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal towards Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund on Saturday