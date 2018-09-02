Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unremunerative price drives onion farmer to suicide

He was offered Rs 750 per quintal of onions whereas the good quality of onions fetched a price of Rs 1,400 per quintal on that day.

A couple of days ago Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro had expected a fall in price owing to arrival of at least 25 truckloads of onions from both AP and Maharashtra.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: An onion farmer, who attempted suicide allegedly depressed over lack of remunerative price for his produce, succumbed here on Saturday. According to reports, R Baburao (46) owned four acres of agriculture land in Maramdoddi village of C Belagal mandal. He raised onion crop in three acres. On August 28, he harvested the onion crop and brought the produce to Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard. But he did not get the anticipated price as traders cited that his onion produce was of low quality.

He was offered Rs 750 per quintal of onions whereas the good quality of onions fetched a price of Rs 1,400 per quintal on that day. As the price was not remunerative and he would not even get cultivation costs, he waited for a day with his produce at the market yard expecting good price. On the next day too, traders offered the same price to his produce, which depressed the farmer as he raised the crop after obtaining loans. The same day evening, Baburao consumed pesticide on the market yard premises itself. The onion farmer was shifted to Kurnool government hospital, where he died on Saturday.

The market yard is being flooded with onions even as farmers are waiting anxiously for buyers. Though the market price for the produce is reasonably good, only a few traders are coming forward to buy onions. Hundreds of truckloads of onions are arriving at the market yard everyday. Due to lack of buyers, onion stocks are piling up in the yard leaving no space for fresh arrivals. Onion glut in the market yard was highlighted in these columns on Friday. Presently, the price of onions is between `800 and `1,400 per quintal. But the onion farmers are of the view that it is not remunerative for them due to increase in cultivation costs.

