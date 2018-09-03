20 injured as container overturns in Chittamur mandal

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A container carrying prawns overturned at Mallam in Chittamur mandal on Sunday, in which 20 people suffered injuries.

Majority of them who sustained injuries hailed from Valamedu village and the condition of four is stated to be critical. Around 40 coolies were travelling from Sagar Grandhi Exports Private Limited on a truck which overturned at Mallam in Chittamur mandal in which 20 persons suffered injuries.