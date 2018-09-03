Home States Andhra Pradesh

40 families shifted amid fear of rising water level at Krishna river

As many as 40 families living near Krishna river in Regulagadda and Vellampalli villages of Machavaram mandal were evacuated on Sunday.

Published: 03rd September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Krishna river (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 40 families living near Krishna river in Regulagadda and Vellampalli villages of Machavaram mandal were evacuated on Sunday. After inspecting the area, the officials said that these villages could be marooned if water level rises in the Pulichintala project.  

Presently, the project is receiving floodwater from local streams and Nagarjuna Sagar dam and, in view of this, the officials are taking measures to mitigate any losses in Bellamkonda and Machavaram mandals in Guntur district. The inspection was done by joint collector-2 Vijaya Kumar and Gurajala RDO E Murali after receiving instructions from in-charge collector A Md Imtiyaz. Currently, the project has 14.5 tmc of water and the government has decided to store water till its full capacity of 45.7 tmc.

Commenting on the issue, Murali said the revenue officials have shifted these families to the relief and rehabilitation centre of Karalapadu village in Piduguralla mandal.

“We have already submitted the report to the government to consider the relief and rehabilitation package for 90 families,” he said, adding that the special officer has inspected these villages.

However, the residents of the villages protested the move and asked the officials to pay up the pending compensation. The officials, in turn, assured them that the compensation would be paid as per the guidelines set by the government.

Officials hold inspection

Presently, the project is receiving floodwater from local streams and Nagarjuna Sagar dam and, in view of this, the officials are taking measures to prevent any loss of
life in Bellamkonda and Machavaram mandals in Guntur district
RDO E Murali said the revenue officials
have shifted these families to the relief and rehabilitation centre in Piduguralla mandal

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna river rising water level Pulichintala project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival