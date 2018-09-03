40 families shifted amid fear of rising water level at Krishna river

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 40 families living near Krishna river in Regulagadda and Vellampalli villages of Machavaram mandal were evacuated on Sunday. After inspecting the area, the officials said that these villages could be marooned if water level rises in the Pulichintala project.

Presently, the project is receiving floodwater from local streams and Nagarjuna Sagar dam and, in view of this, the officials are taking measures to mitigate any losses in Bellamkonda and Machavaram mandals in Guntur district. The inspection was done by joint collector-2 Vijaya Kumar and Gurajala RDO E Murali after receiving instructions from in-charge collector A Md Imtiyaz. Currently, the project has 14.5 tmc of water and the government has decided to store water till its full capacity of 45.7 tmc.

Commenting on the issue, Murali said the revenue officials have shifted these families to the relief and rehabilitation centre of Karalapadu village in Piduguralla mandal.

“We have already submitted the report to the government to consider the relief and rehabilitation package for 90 families,” he said, adding that the special officer has inspected these villages.

However, the residents of the villages protested the move and asked the officials to pay up the pending compensation. The officials, in turn, assured them that the compensation would be paid as per the guidelines set by the government.

