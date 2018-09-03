Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP government to complete LED street-lighting by December; complaint mechanism soon

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd has retrofitted 10 lakh LED lights in gram panchayats under the first phase and is preparing for installing 13 lakh LED lights in the second phase. 

Published: 03rd September 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu | PTI

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting a target of creating world record in Smart Street Lighting project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take steps to launch Alert Management System (AMS), a delivery mechanism with global standards to deal with complaints pertaining to LED streetlights, in all gram panchayats in the State.

The State government, for the first time in the country, is going to initiate quick and efficient complaint handling mechanism — the AMS — giving equal priority to implementation and maintenance of LED street lights.

According to officials, the AMS will ensure accountability among concerned government departments and create confidence among the general public that their complaints are dealt with effectively and resolved in a stipulated time.

The Chief Minister, during a teleconference with officials of Energy and Rural Development departments on the progress of flagship programmes, said the State had already created a national record in LED street lighting project and that the Energy and Panchayat Raj department should focus on achieving world record. “The gram panchayat LED street lighting project will become the best large-scale rural LED programme in the world,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the information given by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh that the first phase of LED street lighting project was almost completed, the Chief Minister directed officials that the entire project must be completed by the end of December.

“Our utmost priority is people’s satisfaction. Take feedback from gram panchayats and strive to ensure 100 percent satisfaction levels over the LED street light project,” he said. The State government has been focussing on creating basic infrastructure and providing modern facilities in rural areas, the CM said.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL, Government of India) has retrofitted 10 lakh LED lights in gram panchayats under the first phase and is preparing for installing 13 lakh LED lights in the second phase. So far, 15.92 lakh LED street lights were installed in rural and urban areas, which covers around one fourth of the nation’s LED street lighting.

No other State has implemented such a gigantic task so far. Erection of third wire to set up centralised control monitoring system has been completed in 10 districts and installation will be completed in Chittoor, Anantapur, Vizianagaram likely by the first week of September. The Installation in West Godavari, Kadapa will be completed by September 30,  Srikakulam and Kurnool by October, Guntur and in Krishna by November, Prakasam and Nellore by December, covering all the districts.

Lokesh said the entire department in coordination with EESL, DISCOMS, APSEEDCO and NREDCAP was fully geared up to complete the LED project by December-end.

Smart streetlights 10 lakh

  • LED streetlights installed in gram panchayts in first phase
  • 13 lakh LED lights will be installed in the second phase  
  • 15.92 lakh LED street lights were installed in urban and rural areas
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smart streetlights Smart Street Lighting project N Chandrababu Naidu AP government Alert Management System AMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival