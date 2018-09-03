Chartered Accountant by education, thief by profession to lead a lavish life

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Achi Mahesh Reddy completed his Chartered Accountancy (CA) but never used his professional skills for a livelihood. Instead, he chose to ‘study’ human psychology and habits to make quick money through criminal methods only to land behind bars.

According to police, Mahesh Reddy of Kondayyapalem completed CA some years back but never took up practice or any job. Amalapuram DSP AVL Prasanna Kumar said that Mahesh Reddy wanted to lead a lavish life and found burglary an attractive idea to fulfil his desire. Before trying his luck, Mahesh Reddy searched the Google to learn about people’s psychology, tendencies and sleeping habits and found that people would sleep like logs between 1 and 4 am and decided that was right time for him to move in.

“Having learnt that no sound would disturb people during that period, Mahesh Reddy used to plot his larceny meticulously. He would unfasten bolts nimbly and move into a house before decamping with valuables like jewellery and cash,’’ Prasanna Kumar said.

Mahesh Reddy became addicted to this method of crime because he struck gold. To dispose of the booty, he took the help of his friend Ganta Ayyappa Swamy and both led a luxurious life, the DSP said.

In his latest campaign, Mahesh Reddy walked off with 35 tola gold ornaments from the house of one Bonam Sattibabu of Mobarjipeta in Amalapuram on June 21 and a gold chain from N Jogayya of Pithapuram on March 31 this year.

After closely studying burglaries committed at regular intervals, police kept a watch and caught the duo at Mummidivaram gate in Amalapuram and recovered 41 tola gold ornaments worth `8 lakh. The duo were sent to judicial remand. Cases were booked against them at Sarpavaram, Indrapalem, Bommuru and Rajamahendravaram police stations, the DSP said.

