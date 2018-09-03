Home States Andhra Pradesh

CIC poser on Krishna Devaraya’s jewellery gift to Balaji

“It is not a wild allegation of the appellant, but a major finding by the director of the Ministry of Culture, which was not acted upon since 2011,” the order by the commission noted.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Where are the ornaments the 16th century Vijayanagara ruler Sri Krishna Devaraya donated to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has asked the Archaeological Survey of India, the Culture Ministry, the Andhra Pradesh government and the shrine of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In a stern order, Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu also asked the Prime Minister’s Office to make public the action contemplated by the Centre to declare the Tirumala temples as national monuments and to enforce international obligations to protect the world heritage structures and ornaments.
The order came on a plea of BKSR Ayyangar, who sought to know from the PMO what action the government had taken on his representation to declare the TTD Tirumala Temples as historical and national heritage monuments.

According to a report of the Director of Archaeology and Museums, Hyderabad, in 2011, a 20-member team had found that inscriptions on the walls of the Lord Venkateshvara Temple at Tirumala mention ornaments donated by Vijayanagara king Sri Krishna Devaraya. But the report says no ornament with the temple tallied with any of those donated by the king.

“It is not a wild allegation of the appellant, but a major finding by the director of the Ministry of Culture, which was not acted upon since 2011,” the order by the commission noted. The panel also said the ‘Tiruvabharanam’ register, in Tirumala temple since 1952, had no mention of ornaments received from Sri Krishna Devaraya.

