CPI chief urges government to take market intervention steps for onion farmers

There is no remunerative price in Kurnool Market Yard and no takers for their produce.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, in a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has urged the State government to initiate market intervention measures to help the onion farmers.

Drought has affected 60 per cent of the State and farmers are the ultimate sufferers. Despite all odds, onion farmers in Kurnool district have succeeded in getting good yield. However, there is no remunerative price in Kurnool Market Yard and no takers for their produce. They should at least get Rs 1,500 per quintal of onion, otherwise they will suffer loss. Under such circumstances, it is imperative that the State government initiate market intervention measures, he said.

He said N Ramaiah and Vanuramma, an old farmer couple from Tummala Jeedu village of Alur mandal in Kurnool district had  committed suicide by consuming pesticide, unable to repay crop loans taken from bank.  He urged the State government to save the family by extending Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia.

