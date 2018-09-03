Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire safety equipment to be in place at RIMS shortly

Taking serious note of fire mishaps in various hospitals, the State government has decided to set up fire safety equipment at all district hospitals and teaching hospitals  in the State.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

The government has granted `3 crore for setting up fire safety equipment at RIMS (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Taking serious note of fire mishaps in various hospitals, the State government has decided to set up fire safety equipment at all district hospitals and teaching hospitals  in the State.
As part of this exercise, the government has granted `3 crore for setting up fire safety equipment at RIMS.
 Though the works were scheduled to be taken up last year, RIMS officials had not started the works until very recently.

After the issue was raised at the hospital development committee meeting headed by its chairman and district collector K Dhananjaya Reddy a few days ago, RIMS officials started the works.

Though the district hospital associated with the medical college was established in 2008, no fire safety equipment was procured at the time of construction. After a decade, RIMS officials started installing fire safety equipment at the hospital as well as at the medical college.   

More than 1,000 outpatients and not less than 350 inpatients visit the 550-bed RIMS. Similarly, over 500 staffers, including doctors, are employed at the hospital. About 500 students are studying at the medical college. District fire safety officials had issued notices to RIMS for not maintaining fire safety measures at the hospital.

Finding that no fire safety measures were taken at the RIMS, district fire officials issued notices to its authorities earlier as part of special drives, said district fire officer Krupavaram. Andhra Pradesh Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation engineering officials took up works at the hospital, said RIMS RMO Ch Appala Naidu.

He said that the works were scheduled to be completed by month-end. About 50 per cent of the works have been completed so far as the works started almost a month ago. As part of the fire safety measures, a water tank is under construction at an estimated cost of `5 lakh, he added.

